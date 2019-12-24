Jesus Christ truly has all authority (Matthew 28:18), and it is His Word that is going to judge all of mankind at the end of time. (John 12:48) When Jesus ascended into heaven, He sent the Holy Spirit to His apostles to remind them of His words and to guide them into all truth (John 14:26; 16:13), as they recorded the words that we now have in our Bible today. (2 Peter 1:20-21) Thus, we can have great assurance in the truth revealed in Scripture that it bears the full authority of Jesus Christ and is essential to navigating the course of this life. Consider the fullness of God’s truth that we have today in the Bible.
First, the Bible is absolute truth. Since the Bible is from God (2 Timothy 3:16), it stands on its own. God’s truth is “settled” or “firmly fixed” in heaven “forever.” (Psalm 119:89) Without needing any human corroboration, God’s Word is truth. (John 17:17)
Second, the Bible is objective truth. Because of its divine origin, the truth of God’s Word has not been and is not now influenced by personal feelings, opinions, prejudice or beliefs. The Bible is truth regardless of anyone’s “private” thoughts, wishes or convictions. (2 Peter 1:20-21)
Third, the Bible is universal truth. It is not limited to a certain segment of society, but God’s truth has been directed toward and has application for every person ever living on earth (Mark 16:15-16), for it will be the universal, objective standard that will judge all mankind at the end of time. (John 12:48)
Fourth, the Bible is enduring truth. God’s truth is not going anywhere. It is not only going to be in existence forever, but it is always going to be truth. (1 Peter 1:22-25; Matthew 24:35)
Fifth, the Bible is unchanging truth. God has “once for all delivered” His truth (Jude 3), meaning it cannot and will not be added to, taken from or modified by anyone. (Revelation 22:18-19)
Sixth, the Bible is comprehensive truth. In His Word, God has “given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness.” (2 Peter 1:3) The Bible has all of the answers all in one place. (2 Timothy 3:17)
Seventh, the Bible is understandable truth. It is not hidden or mysterious, but God has given man the ability to “know” and to “understand” His truth as revealed in His word. (John 8:32; Ephesians 3:4; 5:17)
Eighth, the Bible is powerful truth. God’s truth changes lives. This is not some meaningless or inconsequential matter. God’s Word has the power to transform the way one lives on this earth and prepare him for an eternal dwelling with God in heaven. (2 Corinthians 3:18; 4:16-18; Romans 1:16)
The Bible is such an amazing book. The authority of Jesus abides within His Word. Let us hear it, read it, respect it, and obey it.