I am finding it increasingly difficult to trust what we were led to believe were our national stalwarts of truth — the news and the government. The media seem to have an agenda, reporting the news with a twist. Government is just a numbers game and is run as though it were a major corporation. They say, “Vote for a difference!” Yet, it is simply an illusion of control. In the end, the machine may change its outward appearance, but it continues to march to its own drum while we the “sheeple” are made to be happy with the indulgences provided for us.
This is my own personal dismal opinion of a man-made institution, but it stands in stark contrast to the church of God and our Lord Jesus Christ. In God I can find a reason for trust. (Psalms 91:2, 4) In His Word I find truth, and in His kingdom I find purpose. No matter what is happening around me, I can rest at night with the strong conviction that God is in control. No matter what they say in the news or no matter what the machine does, my family and I will go to heaven because of love and obedience.
But what if we couldn’t trust the messenger? What if what we were hearing from the pulpit or from Bible class teachers did not match with what we were reading? Worse yet, what if we didn’t know enough to determine if the message was truth or not? First, those who preach and teach the word of God have a sacred responsibility. “Woe is me if I do not preach the gospel.” (1 Corinthians 9:16) “For I did not shrink from declaring to you the whole purpose of God.” (Acts 20:27) “Whoever speaks, is to do so as one who is speaking the utterances of God.” (1 Peter 4:11)
Second, it is imperative that we personally study, learn and grow in knowledge. “Now these were more noble-minded … for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so.” (Acts 17:11) “For though by this time you ought to be teachers.” (Hebrews 5:12) “Like newborn babies, long for the pure milk of the word, so that by it you may grow in respect to salvation.” (1 Peter 2:2) We are to work out our own salvation and not be dependent on what we hear. (Philippians 2:12) If we follow what men say without cross examination from the word of God, we become sheep of men and not of the Good Shepherd. (John 10:11, 14)
Finally, we must heed the warning of those before us. “The time will come when they will not endure sound (healthy) doctrine … and will turn away their ears from the truth …” (2 Timothy 4:3-4) Who do you trust? Test everything, (1 John 4:1; Revelation 2:2) If it is not healthy doctrine, it is poison. Do not willingly or ignorantly be a victim of misinformation.
