Strong public health programs keep communities safe and healthy. Stacker reveals which states spend the most and how they spend it. Click for more.

The Beattie Road Church of Christ loves you. If we can assist you in your spiritual journey, contact us at (229) 435-2193 or (870) 500-5535. We offer in-home and online Bible studies. Visit our website beattieroad.org and our Facebook page Beattie Road Church of Christ.