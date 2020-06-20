During this trying time, anyone with prayer requests is asked to email beattieroad@yahoo.com or call (229) 435-2193. We will pray for you and with you. We love you and want to serve in whatever way is needed.
When the Holy Spirit readied Paul to pen his first letter to a fellow preacher regarding the responsibilities of an evangelist, what do you suppose would be a main point of emphasis in that letter? Immediately after the customary greetings, Paul wrote that he had urged Timothy to remain in Ephesus to “charge certain men not to teach a different doctrine.” (1 Timothy 1:3) God has defined His “doctrine” (i.e., His body of acceptable and expected teaching) and there is “no other doctrine” for man to seek, teach or believe.
Paul emphasizes this point (i.e., “the” singularity and defined nature of the doctrine of Christ) by employing the definitive article “the” over 100 times in the book of First Timothy. How important is the definite article? How can we know that its use identifies and specifies only one object? Consider these verses. “Now to THE King eternal, immortal, invisible, THE only God.” (1:17) “We trust in THE living God, who is THE Savior of all men.” (4:10) He is the THE blessed and only Potentate, THE King of kings.” (6:15) How many Gods are there? How many Saviors? How many eternal Kings? ONLY ONE. The definite article identifies and specifies only one.
Now, consider the use of the definite article as applied to the doctrine of Christ and the Holy Spirit’s charge that no other doctrine be taught. Some English translations will vary, but these numbers are based upon the New King James Version. Five times in First Timothy, Paul emphasized “THE doctrine.” (1:10; 4:6, 16; 5:17; 6:3) Ten times he emphasized “THE faith.” (1:2, 19; 3:9, 13; 4:1, 6; 5:8; 6:10, 12, 21) Five times he emphasized “THE truth.” (2:4, 7; 3:15; 4:3; 6:5) Two times he emphasized “THE word.” (4:5; 5:17) Once he emphasized “THE gospel.” (1:11) Now, let me ask you a question: If the use of the definite article with “God,” “Savior” and “King” identified and specified that there is ONLY ONE, how many acceptable doctrines (i.e., teachings) does God have when it is preceded by the definite article more than 20 times in one book? ONLY ONE!
The last chapter of the book begins in similar fashion to the first chapter of the book. Chapter 1 begins with a charge that “no other doctrine” is to be taught. Chapter 6 begins with a condemnation of “anyone” who teaches “a different doctrine” and “does not consent to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, and to the doctrine which accords with godliness.” (6:3)
Friend, I plead with you. Let us all “come to THE knowledge of THE truth” (2:4) and “fight THE good fight of THE faith.” (6:12) There is only one “doctrine which accords with godliness.” (6:3) May we learn it, know it, love it, study it, teach it, defend it, live it and never be ashamed of it.
