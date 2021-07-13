ALBANY — When school is out in southwest Georgia, Chehaw is the place for kids to be. Summer campers at the park enjoy a daily trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games, activities, a snack, a Chehaw water bottle, and a cool camp T-shirt. Campers have an opportunity to have fun while learning through hands-on activities.
Full-day sessions are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Half-day sessions are from 9 a.m.-noon and open to campers age 4. After-camp care is available until 6 p.m. for $10 per day or $40 for the entire week. Members receive 10% off each camp plus half-price on after-camp care.
Chehaw is committed to the safety of its campers, staff, and zoological collection, and is using the CDC summer camp guidelines and AZA COVID-19 zoological guidelines.
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS: EVERY WEEKEND
Fridays
11 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
2 p.m. — Coati keeper chat
Saturdays
10:30 a.m. — Reptile house feeding
11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. — Alligator feeding ($5/person)
2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding
3 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentation
Sundays
10:30 a.m. — Cheetah bone toss
11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. — Alligator feeding ($5/person)
2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding
3 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentation
Scavenger Hunt
Albany has many hidden gems to uncover. The Good Life City has incredible dining, shopping and hangout spots. The Convention & Visitors Bureau is highlighting 50 challenges to encourage you to discover or rediscover why you #LoveABY.
Summertime is a great time to get out and enjoy time with friends, family and even co-workers. To make it easy, we have developed the #ILoveABY Scavenger Hunt. Although there are a few challenges that may require an entrance fee, this activity is free to participate in. To win, creativity will be key. Your team does not have to complete all challenges; do what you can between now and July 31.
Riddle me this, riddle me that ... the hints range from easy to difficult. But we give you a chance for bonus points. A team that includes a video of their hunt, at least 30-60 seconds long, with the photos will get 8 bonus points. The best video will earn 20 extra bonus points, second place will earn 14 bonus points and third place will earn 10 extra bonus points. Did we mention the pictures downloaded to a USB drive also will earn 5 more points?
What do you win? The first-place team wins an I Love ABY prize pack, which will include five $100 Visa gift cards. For those overachiever teams that like to do things early, the park will have weekly drawings July 16, 23 and 30. Each team must complete at least 25 challenges to qualify for the weekly prizes. A grand prize winner will be announced Aug. 6.
Participants can turn in their USB or printed photos at the Albany Welcome Center, 112 North Front St. Make sure they are labeled with team name, members, and phone number. For more information visit the Visit Albany Website
Active military and their families can visit free until Labor Day at Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.