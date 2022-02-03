ALBANY -- For Ed and Rhenda Coxwell, it's the perfect gig.
The Coxwells, who have been living in their camper since 2005, are among a select group of campground hosts at Chehaw Park and Zoo. They cut grass in the park's camping area, pick up trash, clean the fire pit, welcome the influx of campers who visit the park for weekend or extended stays, and help campers get set up.
"We were thinking about doing something like this with the state park system, but then Rhenda saw where Chehaw was looking for campground hosts," Coxwell said. "We're both from here, so this was right up our alley.
"We love camping; we set a goal of camping at all of Georgia's state parks, but we didn't realize there were so many of them. We've stayed all but about eight or 10 of them. We have to be approved for this position every six months, but it's something we want to continue doing. We love camping and the people who camp. They all become like one big family."
Camping is a revenue-producing activity at Chehaw, and park Director Morgan Burnette said officials at Chehaw are re-evaluating their plans for best utilizing existing camping space. Also on the drawing board is whether to add more camping area.
"We cleared some land (on the westernmost end of the park) with the idea of adding more camping spaces, but we decided to hold up on that project right now," Burnette said. "We're in the middle of our master plan, and what we're going to have to decide is if it would best serve our purpose to add more camping spaces, offer a different kind of camping or reconfigure our spaces available to best utilize them.
"It's not a question of whether we're going to have some changes in our camping facilities, it's more a matter of how this makes the most sense with our master plan."
One change officials at Chehaw made in the park's camping regulations is that extended stays at the campground is now limited to 90 days. That change was necessary when traveling construction workers and nurses pretty much took up residence at the campgrounds during the early onset of the pandemic.
"They were great; that brought in significant income to the park," Burnette said. "But there were so many people staying in the campgrounds long-term, we started losing a lot of the seasonal campers. We didn't have space for the recreational and weekend campers."
The 90-day limit allows persons working in the region temporarily an opportunity to set up living quarters for three months before they're expected to give up the space. Hollie Kojdecki, whose husband is an electrician, and her three young kids were enjoying the pleasant weather at the park this week while her husband was at work. The family is from Missouri and has booked space at the campgrounds for three more weeks.
Hollie Kojdecki said snow and icy conditions are prevailing at their home now.
Coxwell said the Chehaw campus is perfect for families like the Kojdeckis, what with the on-premises zoo, splash pad and playground.
"Rhenda has made up a list with directions off (U.S. Highway) 19 to businesses, grocery stores, attractions, restaurants," he said. "We try to be as helpful as we can. We have to be re-approved every six months, but I hope we'll get to keep doing this."
The Coxwells' and others' continued service may very well be determined by the finalized master plan.
"We have three small camper cabins and one deluxe cabin (with bedrooms, a bathroom and living area); we have pretty much unlimited primitive (tent) camping space; and we have water/electric hookups for RVs," Burnette said. "It may be that we just do a better job with the space we have as far as any changes to the camping facilities. We don't want to turn it into wall-to-wall people, though. That's what most campers want to get away from.
"Camping at Chehaw is definitely important to any future plans. It brings tourists to southwest Georgia and puts money back into our community. We just want to make sure we do what's best for the future of the park."
