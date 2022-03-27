...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED SUNDAY IN PARTS OF SOUTH
GEORGIA...
The weather will continue be dry and breezy this afternoon across
southern Georgia. While winds will not be as strong as observed
Saturday, dry conditions will continue along with the elevated
winds. During the afternoon hours wind gusts will peak around 25
mph as minimum relative humidity values drop to around 18-25%.
These conditions will support the easier spread of any wildfires.
Please consider delaying any activities involving fire and refer
to local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn
outdoors today.
Some eager youngsters out for their first taste of fishing took part in the weekend Catfish Rodeo at Chehaw Parks & Zoo Saturday.
ALBANY -- More than 100 participants took part in Chehaw Parks & Zoo's Catfish Rodeo Saturday after two years of event cancellations due to COVID.
Park personnel said the response exceeded their expectations.
Maybe it was the beautiful sunny spring day with cooler temperatures, or maybe folks were just ready to get outside and fish. Whatever the reason, people were lined up at the park gates as early as 6:30 that morning, ready to get in some fishing. Families, churches and other groups were on hand with lots of children, some fishing for the first time.
By mid-morning the banks of the catfish pond were lined with people. The pond had previously been stocked in the fall of 2021 by Georgia DNR with catfish, and the anglers were hoping to land a big one for dinner. While the fishing started slowly, a few lucky folks were able to catch some nice catfish and at least one largemouth bass.
In addition to Chehaw personnel, local fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha was on hand to assist those who needed a little help baiting or removing fish from the hooks.
And whether they caught a fish or not, it was obvious from the turnout at this event that the local folks were very happy to be able to get back to this popular event that had been cancelled the past two years.
