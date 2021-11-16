THOMASVILLE — Victorian Christmas is quickly approaching, and the city of Thomasville is inviting citizens to take a peek in the Victorian Christmas closet. The Victorian Christmas closet will be open to the public through Dec. 3 inside the Thomasville Visitors Center, located at 144 E. Jackson St. The hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“We are excited to re-open the Victorian Christmas closet in anticipation of the return of our traditional Victorian Christmas festivities this year,” city of Thomasville Special Events Coordinator Madison Eaton said. “This is such a fun tradition for our community and is a must-see for locals and visitors alike.”
Eaton said that the closet features costume pieces for men, women, and children of all ages and sizes.
“We have several Victorian styles in various sizes, including hats, skirts, shirts, accessories, vests and more,” Eaton said. “The closet helps transform the streets of historic downtown Thomasville into a scene from a Hallmark movie. To see everyone dressed in Victorian clothing and our downtown brick and mortar businesses feature Victorian architecture truly takes you back to the Victorian-era of our city.”
Costume rentals are $10 per person and require a $25 deposit.
“Deposits will be refunded when items are returned dry cleaned by Jan. 14,” Eaton said.
Costume pieces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Victorian Christmas will be held Dec. 9-10 from 6-9 p.m. both evenings in downtown Thomasville.
For more information about the Victorian closet and Victorian Christmas, call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977 or visit www.thomasvillega.com.
