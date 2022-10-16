uss savannah.jpeg

Cmdr. Kristin Van Zeyl, commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah Gold crew, salutes sideboys following her assumption of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, Oct. 7. LCS support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

 Special Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO — Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship.

Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2003 with a bachelor of science degree in astronautical engineering.

