NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO — Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship.
Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2003 with a bachelor of science degree in astronautical engineering.
“This is a significant moment for Savannah Gold as we embark on a transition to train, certify and prepare for our on-hull operational tasking,” Van Zeyl said. “I am honored to lead this crew and excited to use our expertise and skills to drive long-lasting success for the years to come.”
Savannah, assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, is the most recently commissioned Independence-variant LCS, and is currently located in San Diego. Littoral combat ships are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.