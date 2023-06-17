...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes,
Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla,
Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Madison and North Walton. In Georgia,
Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook,
Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes,
Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Coal Ash is being removed from along the Flint River from the former Plant Mitchell site near the Dougherty-Mitchell County line.
ALBANY — Coal ash in ponds from both Georgia Power’s decommissioned Plant Mitchell site and Crisp County Power Commission’s (CCPC) electric-generating plant in Warwick are being removed from the banks of the Flint River.
Coal ash (coal combustion residuals, or CCR) contains toxic metals like cadmium, mercury, selenium and arsenic. When wet, metals within the CCR can leak, contaminating the surrounding environment. EPA has concluded that unlined coal ash ponds can be harmful to both humans and the environment.