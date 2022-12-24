SOCIAL CIRCLE — Commercial fishermen can take to the water beginning at midnight on Jan. 1 to take advantage of the opening day of shad season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Shad season will run through midnight March 31.

“Last year’s shad season was tough, and catches fell short of what most fishermen wanted,” WRD Senior Fisheries Biologist Jim Page said in a news release. “Nonetheless, 2023 is a new season, and we’re hopeful for a good shad run this year. Additionally, we are excited to announce that we have increased the reward values of tagged shad the agency is releasing in the Altamaha River, with rewards ranging from $10-$100. We hope that encourages better participation by fishermen in the critically important shad survey.”

Tags