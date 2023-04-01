Editor's Note: Due to a malfunction (on the editor's part) Creede Hinshaw's column that was scheduled for publication Friday got lost in the mix. The editor regrets the error.

A bit of history: The British Empire ransacked a fortress in Ethiopia in 1868, according to a fascinating article in the Wall Street Journal (“British Museum Digs In on Empire’s Loot” Saturday-Sunday March 25-26, pg. 9). Among the many items pillaged included a lock of the dead Ethiopian emperor’s hair and a collection of sacred wood icons called Tabots.

Tags

More Features