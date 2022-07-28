Pope Francis came to Canada this week bearing two pair of red children’s moccasins. Solemnly returning them to two women from Canada’s First Peoples’ tribes, this ritual action was one of the many moving gestures of his weeklong self-described “pilgrimage” to express his shame, indignation and sorrow over his church’s cooperative role in the government-forced separation of indigenous children from their parents to be stripped of their native culture and assimilated into the predominant white culture. The moccasins represented the 4,100 children who died in those schools and thousands of others who disappeared.

I watched the impressive ceremony on livestream. Indigenous people were arrayed in beautiful native dress, the beads, feathers, amulets and other items holding significance beyond my understanding. Indigenous people slowly wove through the gathering bearing a lengthy red banner on which were emblazoned the name of each child who died at one of these government schools run by the church.

Contact Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

