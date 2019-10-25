Cuthbert artist among those applauded by Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have announced the recipients of the eighth annual Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities.
Christopher Johnson, an artist active in Cuthbert and Columbus, was among those recognized. The awards were presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.
“Georgia is home to a strong arts and humanities culture that fuels creativity and innovation,” Kemp said. “Growing and sustaining our arts and humanities sectors can create a catalyst for community revitalization and local economic development across the state. I congratulate the recipients of the 2019 Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities and thank these individuals and organizations for their tireless work toward the advancement of our state.”
Ten members of Georgia's arts and humanities communities were awarded with this honor following a competitive selection process from nominations submitted from around the state. The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations who have contributed to and supported the growth of Georgia's thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs and long-term financial commitment.
The other recipients of the 2019 Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities are:
— Lucinda W. Bunnen, Atlanta;
— Common Good Atlanta, Atlanta;
— Hermina Glass-Hill, Kennesaw and Midway;
— Madison-Morgan Conservancy, Madison-Morgan County;
— Jessye Norman School of the Arts, Augusta and Richmond County;
— Kathy Prescott and Grady Thrasher, Athens and Atlanta;
— Rick McKnight, Columbus;
— Mercer University Press, Macon;
— Angelica Hairston, Atlanta.
The 2019 Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities was handcrafted by Athens self-taught artist Cecel Allee. Allee created paintings on wooden box frames.
The Georgia Council for the Arts is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development that works to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding and statewide programs and services that support the arts industry, preserve the state's cultural heritage, increase tourism and nurture strong communities.
Funding for GCA is provided by appropriations from the General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, visit gaarts.org.
Georgia Humanities promotes and preserves the stories and cultural legacies of the state's people — from the past to the present and into the future — to enrich their lives and strengthen their communities. Funding for Georgia Humanities is provided by the General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Humanities, foundations, donors and partners.
For more information, visit georgiahumanities.org.