ALBANY -- Minister Juanita Nixon is a force of nature.
Nixon took over pastoring duties at Cutliff Grove Baptist Church when long-time minister the Rev. McKinley Drake passed away recently, leaving awfully big shoes to fill. Nixon already was serving as director of the church's Nativity Family Resource Center, which collects and distributes needs like food, clothing and furniture in the community, and she was facilitating the Albany church's partnership with World Vision GIK when she was asked by church leaders to bring the gospel to attendees.
Thursday morning, Nixon was busy hauling crates of food items, personal effects and other goods out of the Nativity center to volunteers who distributed the goods to some 500 families, one of Cutliff Grove's monthly missions in the community. Vehicles of those receiving the goods formed a line that stretched several city blocks, as recipients patiently waited to receive the blessings.
"We'll meet some of the needs of about 500 families today," Nixon said, wiping a sheen of sweat from her face, the results of her efforts on this muggy, overcast morning. "That's what our Family Resource Center is all about, meeting the unmet needs in our community.
"We have volunteers here today from 12 different churches, each of them serving this community they call home."
Nixon named a number of agencies -- United Way, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, World Vision, the local Department of Family and Children Services, local churches, the Albany Police Department among them -- that makes donations to Cutliff Grove and the Nativity Center and helps the church meet community needs.
"There you see the sofas, living room suits, other household furniture," Nixon said as she took a visitor on a tour of the West Broad Avenue facility. "Here we have school supplies; we have freezers to keep meat in for families who have food emergencies; we have toiletries and personal necessities in care packages that we distribute. All of the stuff we have is donated by agencies that we partner with.
"We've furnished people's homes; we helped supply shingles on homes with damaged roofs thanks to a donation from Sherwood Baptist Church."
Even as volunteers call for her to bring out more paper products and canned goods for the people in that seemingly never-ending line of cars, Nixon keeps a smile on her face.
"We've helped people and agencies from Blakely up to Douglasville," she said. "We're here to do God's work, to help meet some of the unmet needs of our community. There are a lot of people who need help in our community. We're going to do our part, whatever we can do to help them."
Reach out to Cutliff Grove's Family Resource Center at bapg@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.