SOCIAL CIRCLE – Out of safety concerns regarding the coronavirus, Georgia’s 15th annual Youth Birding Competition has been postponed from April 24-25 to Aug. 29-30.
The popular birdathon involves teams of youths from kindergarten to high school seniors counting bird species statewide, then enjoying an awards banquet at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center near Mansfield.
In other event changes announced by the state Department of Natural Resources, the registration deadline has been moved to July 31, and students who complete their senior year in high school this spring or summer will remain eligible to take part in the competition.
In early summer, organizers will reassess event plans according to the latest guidelines involving COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Winners of the T-shirt Art Contest, a separate component of the Youth Birding Competition, also were named. A peregrine falcon by Alston Li, an eighth-grader in Duluth, landed the grand prize among a record 375 entries . Li’s artwork will be featured on this year’s event T-shirts.
Photographs of all art entries will be displayed online (https://bit.ly/2FTrF1V) and division winners honored during the awards banquet Aug. 30 at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center.
The Youth Birding Competition and T-shirt Art Contest are sponsored by DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section, The Environmental Resources Network Inc. or TERN – friends group of the Wildlife Conservation Section – and others including Georgia Ornithological Society and the Atlanta and Albany Audubon societies. Visit www.georgiawildlife.com/YBC for competition updates and other details.
