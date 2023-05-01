dnr birds.jpg

After three years of COVID-forced changes, the popular Department of Natural Resources birdathon held its traditional contest-ending banquet and awards ceremony for all teams. More than 110 students took part.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

MANSFIELD – From the excited hum in the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center banquet hall to children flocking to a presentation on native turtles, the Georgia Youth Birding Competition recently returned to full form.

After three years of COVID-forced changes, the popular Department of Natural Resources birdathon held its traditional contest-ending banquet and awards ceremony for all teams. More than 110 students took part, with parents and team leaders joining them at the center near Mansfield.

