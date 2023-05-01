After three years of COVID-forced changes, the popular Department of Natural Resources birdathon held its traditional contest-ending banquet and awards ceremony for all teams. More than 110 students took part.
MANSFIELD – From the excited hum in the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center banquet hall to children flocking to a presentation on native turtles, the Georgia Youth Birding Competition recently returned to full form.
After three years of COVID-forced changes, the popular Department of Natural Resources birdathon held its traditional contest-ending banquet and awards ceremony for all teams. More than 110 students took part, with parents and team leaders joining them at the center near Mansfield.
The turnout had competition coordinator and founder Tim Keyes smiling.
“It’s great to see everyone back at the banquet,” Keyes, a DNR wildlife biologist, said.
He also noted this was the first competition for almost a third of the 29 teams, two of which had moved from submitting T-shirt art contest entries to also joining the birding event.
The Youth Birding Competition is now in its 17th year. During a nine-day span, kindergarteners through high-schoolers picked a 24-hour stretch and competed by age group to find the most bird species. Teams from Adairsville to Zebulon sported names such as Bird Dawgs, The Pike County Craniacs and Birding with Baby Yoda.
Amazing Anhingas, a high school team from Glynn and DeKalb counties, won the championship for the second straight year, but with 144 species compared to 128 last year. Eleven teams had 70 or more.
The middle school team Pi-billed Grebes raised $1,200 for wildlife conservation, the most of any team. The total for the competition, in which fundraising is a voluntary part, topped $2,200.
Amy Alderman received the Mentor Award, spending 17 hours mentoring the St. Andrews Songbirds, a first-year team from Macon in the elementary school division.
The event also included a T-shirt art contest that drew 108 entries. Birding participants received T-shirts with a golden eagle drawn by Kevin Lin, a high school junior and student at SKA Academy of Art and Design in Duluth. As the art contest grand-prize winner, Lin received a $100 Amazon gift card.
While DNR named most T-shirt division winners earlier this month, art contest coordinator Linda May announced the top entry from a student who took part in the birding competition. For the third year in a row, the honor went to Abigail Moeller, this time for her green heron drawing. The 11th-grade homeschool student from Adairsville birded with the Moeller Myrtle Warblers.w.”
The 2024 banquet and awards ceremony is scheduled for April 20. Registration opens online this winter.