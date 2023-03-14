dream program.jpg

Emily Edelman said her acceptance to the University of Georgia was a dream come true.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- Emily Edelman’s acceptance to the University of Georgia was a dream come true.

“If you grew up in Georgia like I did, you know UGA is where everyone wants to go; it’s on everyone’s list,” Edelman said. “And when I got in, I also got into my dream program — poultry science.”

Tags