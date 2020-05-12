SOCIAL CIRCLE – Many species of wildlife, such as deer, coyotes, bears, raccoons, foxes and skunks can cause conflicts due to their sometimes intrusive and destructive habits in suburban settings, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Conflicts arise commonly because of easy access to “food.”
“Wildlife can, and will, take advantage of ‘easy food’ opportunities,” Urban Wildlife Program Manager for the Wildlife Resources Division Kaitlin Goode said in a news release. “So, it is our job, as homeowners, to ensure that we are keeping these non-natural foods away from wildlife — for our safety, the protection of our homes, and for wildlife.”
Following are some basic tips:
♦ Don’t feed wildlife.
♦ Keep items such as grills and pet food off-limits. Clean and store grills when not in use, keep pet food indoors and feed pets indoors.
♦ Refill bird feeders infrequently and in small amounts.
♦ Make trash cans inaccessible. Keep lids securely fastened or store trash cans in a secured location until the morning of trash pick-up.
Options for resolving human-wildlife conflict, including a list of professional nuisance trappers, fact sheets, wildlife rehabilitator information, tips on managing land for wildlife, and much more can be found at www.georgiawildlife.com. Click on “Living With Wildlife.”
A video is available at www.youtube.com/GeorgiaWildlife. Click on “Videos” to find the title “Nuisance Wildlife in Georgia.”
