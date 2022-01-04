MORRO BAY, Calif. – Health care officials say introducing a healthy lifestyle at a young age is essential. In Mariah Ecker and Teri Ecker’s debut book, “Queen Bee’s Alphabet Cookbook: A Nutrition Guide for Families,” the authors utilize their years of experience in health and education to build a roadmap for parents to teach their children the importance of healthy eating.
Throughout the picture book, readers of all ages will learn important lessons to enhance a well-balanced lifestyle and enrich their English skills.
“Queen Bee’s Alphabet Cookbook” is a guide that provides quality family time with activities that can be used over many years. From cooking to safe kitchen skills, the authors offer fun ways to imprint positive food values. Children will learn new vocabulary throughout the pages and how to make a delicious and healthy dish. Parents will understand how to help their babies and kids grow into healthy eating habits by utilizing these fun and interactive activities.
“My family and I have always had a passion for working with nonprofits and giving back to our community,” Teri Ecker said. “We published ‘Queen Bee’s Alphabet Cookbook’ to give back to organizations as well as provide an educational book that they can use to teach healthy habits. Readers will see that nutrition can be more than healthful. It can be fun. The book can also help community literacy and nutrition programs by implementing our book as an exciting activity while learning new things.”
“Queen Bee’s Alphabet Cookbook” will take families on a journey of learning about food and eventually using that knowledge to cook healthy meals. Children will follow their friend Queen Bee as she teaches them the importance of health while also spending time with their loved ones.
Ultimately, the authors pepper their professional backgrounds among the pages and share the importance of living a healthy and balanced life. From butternut squash mac and cheese to zoodle soup, there are healthy takes on any recipe for all ages to enjoy.
“Queen Bee’s Alphabet Cookbook: A Nutrition Guide for Families” is available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Mariah Ecker is a dietitian with a private practice that guides families in balancing the science of nutrition with mindful eating. Teri Ecker is an international certified teacher of English skills with decades of teaching experience. Together, they have created an educational nutrition guide for families. Their goal is to help community food and literacy programs while making family time fun, leading to smarter, healthier and happier children and families. To learn more, visit http://www.queenbeelearning.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.