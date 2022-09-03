ALBANY -- Carl Young has a name for the culture that's developed around Pearly's Famous Country Cooking restaurant, which has stood as a beacon calling out to locals in the heart of Albany and to visitors alike for more than 30 years, promising and providing the best home-cooking in southwest Georgia.

"We've hired some doozies of employees over the years, and we've made it clear that if they weren't willing to do three things -- be dependable, have a good attitude and develop a good work ethic -- working here is not for them," Young, the husband of Tracy Young and son-in-law of the mastermind and namesake of Pearly's, the legendary Pearly Gates, said. "We tell them we want them to have a brain enema, to forget all the stuff they've done at places where they worked before. Because that doesn't work here.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.