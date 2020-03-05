ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art is inviting college faculty to participate in the "Educators as Artists: Juried College Faculty Exhibition," which will open July 9 and continue through Oct. 24 in the AMA’s East Gallery.
The all-media exhibition will be juried by Didi Dunphy, guest curator for the Albany Museum of Art.
Faculty members at Albany State University, Albany Technical College, Columbus State University, Georgia Southwestern State University, Valdosta State University, Florida State University, Florida A&M University, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Andrew College, Thomas College and Tallahassee Community College are invited to enter. All media will be considered, and accepted submissions may be viewed online once the exhibition opens.
College faculty members may submit up to two digital images of works for consideration. Submissions must be received at entries@albanymuseum.com by 5 p.m. on May 24.
Guidelines for submissions include:
■ A digital image of the artwork should be submitted to entries@albanymuseum.com by 5 p.m. on May 24;
■ The artist’s name, address, email, name of work(s) submitted, and contact phone number must be included in the email;
■ Each image must be in JPG format with the title of the work in the JPG name;
■ Each entry must be for an original work of the artist;
■ An artist may submit two entries;
■ 2D works may not exceed 36 inches in any direction and must be installation-ready. 3D works may not exceed 48 inches in any direction. Work must weigh less than 100 pounds and be installation-ready;
■ If submitted work requires specific media, all media must be included. If there is special handling instructions, these must be included in the submission;
■ There is no entry fee;
■ Each work exhibited is at the discretion of the AMA;
■ Entries submitted without complete information will be disqualified
■ Artists will be notified via email of acceptance by June 5;
■ Work selected for the show must be delivered to the AMA by June 20;
■ The artist is responsible for delivery and pick-up. If shipping, the artist must arrange for return postage.
Contact the AMA at (229) 439-8400 or visit albanymuseum.com/educators-as-artists.
