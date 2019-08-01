TIFTON — Tidewater Equipment Company in Tifton will give students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College an opportunity for hands-on experience with a Case IH Magnum 180 tractor during the upcoming 2019-20 academic year.
Mark Kistler, dean of the ABAC School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said the tractor will be on a one-year loan at the J.G. Woodroof Farm at ABAC.
“We are very appreciative of our new corporate partnership with Tidewater Equipment Company,” Kistler said. “The use of the Case IH Magnum 180 tractor will enhance our farm operations, along with allowing our students the opportunity to learn about and use the latest in agricultural technology in their courses and laboratories. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Tidewater.”
Tidewater Tifton Branch Manager Robert McLeod said the company was founded in 1947 on the hallmarks of value and support. He said Tidewater is the premier heavy equipment company in the southeastern United States.
"Tidewater, along with CASE IH, are glad to partner with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College by supplying a CASE IH Magnum 180 for use on the college's farm,” McLeod said. “Educating today's youth on the impacts and benefits of agriculture is extremely important, and we appreciate all that ABAC does in this regard. We are happy to be a part of the Tifton community and welcome anyone to come see us."
With an exceptional parts and service department, an extensive used equipment inventory, and the exclusive distributors for Tigercat, Morbark, Case IH and Case CE, Tidewater serves all sizes and types of operations. It is now one of the world's largest Tigercat dealers and in 2015 received No. 1 Morbark dealer status. Tidewater has expanded to include Case IH and Case CE to serve the agriculture and construction industries.
Fall semester classes begin at ABAC on Aug. 13.