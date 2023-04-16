ALBANY -- The Albany faithful -- and hopeful -- will gather at the downtown Government Center plaza on May 4 to participate in the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer.
Sponsored by ALDON, the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee, the local day of prayer will be conducted from noon-12:55 p.m. Scheduled speakers include Judge Victoria Darrisaw, Walter M. “Sonny” Deriso Jr. and the Rev. Dontravious Simmons.
The theme of the 2023 Day of Prayer is "Effectual and Fervent Prayer," based on the Bible's James 5:16: “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much”
"Participants should come with an expectant heart for what God can do when His people pray," ALDON Chairman Larry Price said in a news release.
The program for the ALDON event includes:
-- noon: Welcome by Larry Price
-- 12:05: Worship song, leader the Rev. Charles Jones, "God Bless America"
-- 12:08: First speaker and prayer, Judge Victoria Darrisaw
-- 12:18: Second speaker and prayer, Walter M. “Sonny” Deriso Jr.
-- 12:28: Third speaker and prayer, Dontravious Simmons
-- 12:38: Closing comments and prayer, Larry Price
-- 12:45: Cluster groups of prayer for our cities and nation
-- 12:52: Lord’s Prayer, sung by Rev. Charles Jones
Music and sound will be provided by Steve Parker of Parker Music.
The Rev. Charles Jones is retired Minister of Music at First Baptist Church of Dawson. He and wife Judy have served many years as Musicians on Missions, singing in concerts, revivals and worship services.
Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw has served in that position since 2018. She formerly was a State Court Judge and Magistrate Judge for Dougherty County. Darrisaw graduated cum laude with a BA degree in Political Science from Spelman College and obtained a Juris Doctorate from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. She serves on many boards in the community.
Walter M. “Sonny” Deriso, a retired banker, has served Dougherty County and the state of Georgia on many boards. Before retirement, he was founding chair of Atlantic Capital Bank, vice chair of Synovus Finanacial Corp. and CEO of Security Bank of Albany. Deriso graduated from Emory University with a BA degree and JD with distinction from their School of Law.
Dontravious Simmons is a dynamic preacher, leader and youth development advocate. He utilizes his innate passion for community service to build relationships to advance youths in the community. He serves as the director of Teen Services for Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany.
Larry Price retired as president of Albany Winnelson Company.
The ALDON National Prayer Committee includes Wanda Mitchell, Larry and Shirley Price, Charles Jones, Cathy Jenkins, Steve Parker, Ida Fowler, Jimmy and Kay Fuller, Laura and Ben Benford, Fred Sumter, Cathy Ivey and is open to others. The group serves in memory of the late Ginny Hayman.