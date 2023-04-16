ALBANY -- The Albany faithful -- and hopeful -- will gather at the downtown Government Center plaza on May 4 to participate in the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer.

Sponsored by ALDON, the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee, the local day of prayer will be conducted from noon-12:55 p.m. Scheduled speakers include Judge Victoria Darrisaw, Walter M. “Sonny” Deriso Jr. and the Rev. Dontravious Simmons.

