Understanding that there is a clear distinction between the Old Testament and the New Testament is critical to a proper understanding of the Bible. While there is certainly more to the application of Second Timothy 2:15, “rightly dividing the word of truth” no doubt includes rightly dividing the old covenant from the new covenant.
While some try to bind certain parts of the old covenant upon Christians today, one must recognize the definitive line that God draws between the two covenants. One must ask himself, “Which of the two covenants do I want?”
The old covenant was made only with the Jews (Deuteronomy 5:1-3), while the new covenant is for all nations. (Mark 16:15-16) Which one do you want?
The mediator of the old covenant was Moses (John 1:17; Galatians 3:19), while the mediator of the new covenant is Jesus Christ Himself. (Hebrews 8:6; 9:15) Which one do you want?
The old covenant was dedicated with the blood of animals (Hebrews 9:18-22), while the new covenant was dedicated with the blood of Christ. (Hebrews 9:12-14)
Which do you want?
The old covenant was designed to prepare man for Christ’s first coming (Galatians 3:19-25), while the new covenant reveals Christ’s first coming and prepares man for His second coming. (Hebrews 9:15-28) Which one do you want?
The old covenant could not take away sins (Hebrews 10:1-4, 11), while the new covenant forgives them completely. (Hebrews 8:8-12) Which one do you want?
The old covenant was nailed to the cross, ending its authority as God’s law (Colossians 2:14; Galatians 3:24-25), while the new covenant began its authority as God’s law when Jesus was nailed to the cross. (Hebrews 9:15-17) Which one do you want?
The old covenant is described as “a yoke of bondage,” (Galatians 5:1) while the new covenant is described as “the perfect law of liberty.” (James 1:25) Which one do you want?
The old covenant promised the land of Canaan as an inheritance (Deuteronomy 26:8-9), while the new covenant promises eternity in heaven as an inheritance. (1 Peter 1:4) Which one do you want?
When one truly understands the difference between the two covenants and God’s distinct purpose for each one, it is apparent how entirely unlawful it is to go back to a law that is no longer binding to find approval for something today. Pulling just one law over makes “a debtor to keep the whole law.” (Galatians 5:3) Thank God for Jesus and the new covenant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.