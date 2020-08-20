Good news seems a rare commodity these days, so here are a couple of items worth celebrating. But even good news is in the eye of the beholder, so I present these two stories realizing not everybody will receive them the same way.
BILLY GRAHAM STATUE IS COMING TO WASHINGTON
Here’s one “statue replacement” report that should warm the hearts of almost everybody. The late Rev. Billy Graham will soon have a statue in the National Statuary Hall collection in the U.S. Capitol.
Every state has the privilege of choosing statues to represent two famous persons from that state. Statues can be changed whenever a state chooses, and the push to have Billy Graham’s statue preceded the recent widespread unrest over Confederate and racist statues. The movement, though, to replace or remove some statues probably accelerated action on the Graham tribute.
The state of North Carolina has decided to remove the statue of Charles Aycock (1859-1912), a former Democratic governor of North Carolina and a white supremacist who, along with others, fomented the 1898 Wilmington, N.C., race riot and massacre that overthrew a democratically elected city government. Aycock was later elected governor with a pledge to disenfranchise blacks from voting.
I do not know how long Aycock’s statue has stood in statuary hall, but its removal hardly fits what conservatives love to call “cancel culture.” A legislative committee of the state has approved this transition and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is raising the funds ($650 million) involved for the removal, commissioning of a new statue, replacement, etc.
Postscript: The other North Carolina statue is of Zebulon Vance, a North Carolina Confederate military officer, governor and U.S. Senator. There are no reports on whether he’s on the Tarheel replacement list.
Second Postscript: Wikipedia reports seven statues have been replaced since 2000. Some recent arrivals include Ronald Reagan, Thomas Edison, Helen Keller and Dwight Eisenhower. Alongside North Carolina, six other states are considering replacements.
LATTER DAY SAINTS ACADEMICIAN APOLOGIZES FOR PAST VIEWS ON HOMOSEXUALITY
Dr. D. Allen Bergin, for 30 years a renowned psychologist and respected faculty member at Columbia and BYU, has posted a recent apology for his former advocacy of therapy to change homosexual persons. He had also counseled gay people to change their orientation by marrying a person of the opposite sex. Here is part of his statement, which one can find in full on the internet: “I regret being part of a professional, religious and public culture that marginalized, pathologized and excluded LGBT persons. To the general public I say, Stop. Listen. Learn. Love.”
Bergin, a former bishop in the Church of Latter-Day Saints, has two gay sons and one gay grandson. He said, “I’ve been given a personal education that has been painful and enlightening.” It is noteworthy that Bergin has not abandoned his faith or the church, but remains deeply committed to the LDS and to involvement in the church at the local level.
