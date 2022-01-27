Most of us, even without knowledge of the Greek language, know a few letters in the Greek alphabet. Some people learned their first Greek letters when they joined a fraternity or sorority, others when they were inducted into an honor society. Sadly, however, the Greek letters we’ve most recently spoken are the letters delta and omicron, each employed to identify mutations of that bedeviling virus we call COVID.
I try to be properly respectful of COVID; I am vaccinated and boosted and will be somewhere in the front of the line if another booster or regular vaccinations are recommended. But even if this virus spreads to be identified by the Greek letters upsilon, theta, mu all the way to zeta, I pray I won’t be intimidated.
Two other Greek letters should be the guiding reality for those who follow Jesus. “‘I am the Alpha and the Omega,’ says the Lord God, who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty.” (Revelation 1:8). A few verses later Jesus says: “Do not be afraid; I am the first and the last … I have the keys of death and Hades.” (Revelation 1: 17-18)
The Alpha and Omega! From A-Z! God in Christ is our beginning and our end and everything in between. God was, is and ever shall be. God is the first chapter and the last chapter and every chapter. God is the Lord God Almighty. Jesus holds the keys of death and hell.
I have come across some followers of Jesus who accept the above truth with an air of fatalism. They have said to me about COVID and the vaccine, “I’m not going to take the vaccine or even be cautious, because God is in charge of everything. He’ll protect me no matter what comes, and when God decides to take me then no vaccine or doctor can stop Him.” This mangled theology is misguided and naïve.
Yes, God, the Alpha and Omega is sovereign over everything. It does not follow out of that truth, however, that we throw caution and best practices to the wind. Science-based, research-bolstered recommendations regarding the virus and disease go hand-in-hand with keeping the faith.
People of the Christian faith don’t need to know the Greek alphabet or language. Leave that to the theologians and seminarians. But most Christians know more Greek than they think they know, and almost all of us should have a working knowledge of at least a couple of Greek letters.
If you only know two Greek letters, don’t let them be “d” and “o.” Yes, the omicron and delta variations of the virus are worth noting, but the two Greek letters worth knowing deep in the soul are the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet. Add a small, but significant practice to your prayer time: Breathe these two letters in your daily prayer or throughout your day: Alpha and Omega.
