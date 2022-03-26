...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS WEEKEND IN PARTS OF SOUTH GEORGIA...
The weather this weekend will be dry and breezy, with full
afternoon sunshine. On Saturday afternoon, minimum Relative
Humidity will dry out into the 20 to 25 percent range, and wind
gusts will peak in the 25 to 30 mph range.
In addition, it has been about one week now since the last wetting
rain of one-quarter inch or more along and north of a line from
Camilla to Tifton to Ocilla. The lack of wetting rainfall in
recent days and the critical fire weather conditions this weekend
will elevate the burning environment.
Please consider delaying back yard burns this weekend.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF SW GEORGIA,
FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130,
131, 144, 145, AND 146...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 122, 123, 124, 125, 126,
127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, and 146.
* WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to 25-28
mph.
* HUMIDITY...18 to 25 %
* THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected.
* FUELS...Dry, but expected to become very dry by midday, and
reach the 6% soil moisture for several hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
After being sidelined for two years due to the pandemic, the popular Easter Sunrise Service is returning to Stone Mountain Park on April 17.
Two simultaneous, interdenominational Easter services will be held that day -- one at the top of the mountain and another at the base of the mountain on the Memorial Lawn.
Two simultaneous, interdenominational Easter services will be held that day -- one at the top of the mountain and another at the base of the mountain on the Memorial Lawn.
The message at the top of the mountain will be delivered by the Rev. Bryant Wright, founder of Right from the Heart Ministries, president of Send Relief and retired senior pastor at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, and the Rev. Crawford Loritts, president and founder of Beyond Our Generation and former senior pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell.
The annual observance began in 1944 when Lucille A. Langford, a member of Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of Stone Mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise, according to a release about the event.
The event usually draws between 5,000 and 10,000 people, according to a park spokesman.
The service at the top of the granite dome quickly grew to become a popular religious tradition for many metro families, drawing thousands each year.
Due to coronavirus precautions, many churches held Easter services virtually in 2020 and 2021, but most have slowly returned to in-person worship.
Park gates will open at 3 a.m., and the Summit Skyride will open at 4 a.m. to begin taking people to the summit. Services will begin at 7 a.m. Both services will feature sign language interpreters for hearing-impaired guests.
There is a fee for vehicle parking. It’s $20 for a one-day permit or $40 for an annual permit. There is no charge for church vans and buses. Skyride fees are $15 for round-trip and $12 for one-way.
Visitors also can use a walk-up trail to the top of the mountain.
Shelia Poole has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.
