LEESBURG -- Evangelism Explosion International will bring its Equip America partnership to Philema Road Baptist Church in Leesburg on Jan. 29.
The educational event will be presented at Westwood Church, 4412 N. Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando, Fla., from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and will be simulcast to Philema Road Baptist Church, 114 Stocks Dairy Road in Leesburg and Iglesia La Viña, Calle Camino Cuba in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.
Equip America is a partnership with local churches and Christian radio stations across America to equip individuals to share their faith in a non-threatening way with friends, relatives, work associates, neighbors, and the people they meet. Participants will learn how to present the Gospel using something they carry with them everywhere they go: their hand. Plus, they will have an opportunity to put into practice what they have learned in their community.
“The most patriotic thing we can do is lead our neighbor to Christ," John Sorensen, EE president and CEO, said. "What we really need today is a new wave of patriotism sweeping our nation. For that to happen, every believer in America needs to be equipped to boldly, confidently, and kindly share their faith in Jesus.”
The goal of Equip America is to help Christians overcome the obstacles that keep them from sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.
“There has never been a time when the need for the Gospel to go forward is more urgent,” Randall Wood, the national director of EE USA, said. “God has uniquely positioned His followers to carry his Good News to the people around us and reach our cities for Him, one person at a time. The message of the Gospel is urgent because it brings hope to the hopeless. With each passing moment, the need to share our faith becomes critical in our world.”
For more information or to register for this and other events, visit equipamerica.org.
