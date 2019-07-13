(CNN) -- Here's a look at the 2020 presidential debates:
June 26, 2019
Event Type: Democratic Debate
Location: Miami, Fla.
Hosts: NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo
Moderators: José Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd
Participants: Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tim Ryan, Elizabeth Warren
June 27, 2019
Event Type: Democratic Debate
Location: Miami, Fla.
Hosts: NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo
Moderators: José Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd
Participants: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang
July 30, 2019
Event Type: Democratic Debate
Location: Detroit, Mich.
Hosts: CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español
July 31, 2019
Event Type: Democratic Debate
Location: Detroit, Mich.
Hosts: CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español
Sept. 12, 2019
Event Type: Democratic Debate
Location: Houston, Texas
Hosts: ABC News and Univision
Sept. 13, 2019 (tentative addition based on the number of qualifying candidates)
Event Type: Democratic Debate
Location: Houston, Texas
Hosts: ABC News and Univision
October 2019
Event Type: Democratic Debate
November 2019
Event Type: Democratic Debate
December 2019
Event Type: Democratic Debate