(CNN) -- Here's a look at the 2020 presidential debates:

June 26, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Miami, Fla.

Hosts: NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo

Moderators: José Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd

Participants: Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tim Ryan, Elizabeth Warren

June 27, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Miami, Fla.

Hosts: NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo

Moderators: José Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd

Participants: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang

July 30, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Detroit, Mich.

Hosts: CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español

July 31, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Detroit, Mich.

Hosts: CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español

Sept. 12, 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Houston, Texas

Hosts: ABC News and Univision

Sept. 13, 2019 (tentative addition based on the number of qualifying candidates)

Event Type: Democratic Debate

Location: Houston, Texas

Hosts: ABC News and Univision

October 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

November 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

December 2019

Event Type: Democratic Debate

