ALBANY — In the age of the coronavirus pandemic, death has become a very real byproduct that has many people contemplating their own mortality.
So it was for Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher recently as she laid another close friend to rest.
“I’ve lost family members — my mom, my brother, my sister (prior to the pandemic) — and there is this feeling that came over me that I really haven’t had closure,” Fletcher said. “Then, when my dear friend Mr. Glenn Edmonds died recently, that pushed me toward the decision to do something to mark the living of these lives.
“I thought about my good friend on the commission, Mr. Tommy Postell; the losses our community suffered of Judge (Stephen) Goss, Judge (Nancy) Stephenson, Mr. Lem Griffin; two of our hard-working city employees; how much Dr. (Steven) Kitchen, Dr. (James) Black, Dr. (Joe) Stubbs, Scott Steiner and all the front line folks of the Phoebe Family have meant to me and to our community, and a thought came to me. Twice, someone has purchased a paver brick in honor of one of my loved ones, and I can’t begin to explain how touching, how meaningful that was.”
So, in paying the good deed others had bestowed upon her forward, Fletcher has decided to buy paver bricks in honor of people who impacted her life in a positive way.
“I don’t have my list with me right now, but there are about 10 people who we’ve lost that have touched me in my life, and I want to honor them in a way that shows the good things they did live on,” Fletcher said. “I remember going to the ceremonies for the paver bricks, seeing people like Bo Henry and his family and how touched they were by it. It’s the kind of love I equate to when people in the military are laid to rest.”
The pavers, which can be purchased from the Phoebe Foundation for $100, leave a permanent reminder of how people’s lives create lasting memories for loved ones left behind or who want to honor them for their works. All funds from the purchase of the pavers go to the Phoebe Chaplain Services and support the spiritual care of the hospital’s patients and its employees. The pavers are placed in a shaded courtyard, complete with benches, for reflecting on the lives of the honorees.
“Our paver garden is a beautiful place of quiet reflection, and we are so grateful to all the generous donors who have honored loved ones over the years by purchasing paver bricks,” Phoebe Foundation President and Chief Fundraising Officer Carolyn Higgins said. “The care (of the Phoebe Chaplain Services) has been more important than ever during our COVID-19 response.
“During times of limited visitation, our chaplaincy staff have served as a crucial lifeline between patients and families, and they continue to offer expanded emotional support for the Phoebe Family. A gift to the Phoebe paver program is an outstanding way to sustain our spiritual care services and leave a lasting memorial to someone close to you.”
Fletcher said there is a peace of mind that’s associated with the paver brick program.
“I encourage anyone ... if you’re having a tough time or things are just not where you hoped they’d be, pick a cool day and then go sit in that courtyard and think about all the people represented by the names on those pavers,” she said. “Even if they’re not your relatives, they’re people who impacted others’ lives. It’s one of the most peaceful places in our community.
“And I encourage those who can to purchase a paver in honor or memory of someone who impacted their lives. There’s a peace that comes with it like you wouldn’t believe.”
To find more information about the Phoebe Foundation and its paver program, call (229) 312-4483.
