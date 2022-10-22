DECATUR -- I have long been an admirer of Gutzon Borglum’s monumental carvings on Mount Rushmore. We lived in South Dakota for a few years and made several trips to see them. So imagine my delight when we happened upon a historic marker bearing his name on one of our evening walks.

Karen and I live in Avondale Estates, a historic suburban neighborhood outside Decatur. So, apparently, did Gutzon Borglum for a short time.

Doug Porter lives in Decatur and writes about animals, nature, and the outdoors in his books and on his website, jdporterbooks.com.

