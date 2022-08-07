water trail.jpg

Carolyn McKinley from the Meriwether County Chamber of Commerce, center, flanked by Georgia River Network's Andrea White, left, and Executive Director Rena Ann Peck, accepted the 2022 Water Trail Hero Award on behalf of the Flint River Water Trail.

 Special Photo: GRN

ATHENS -- Georgia River Network officials presented the organization’s 2022 Water Trail Hero Award to the Flint River Water Trail during the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference in Athens recently. Carolyn McKinley from the Meriwether County Chamber of Commerce accepted the award on behalf of the entire water trail group.

The Flint River Water Trail is part of a statewide network of Georgia water trails that is showcased on the Georgia River Guide, a free mobile app that offers outdoor enthusiasts easy access to information on 37 water trails encompassing more than 2,500 river miles.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.