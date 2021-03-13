ALBANY -- Flint River Fresh is growing good food throughout the Good Life City through fruitful partnerships.
With March 31 designated as Planting Day for Flint River Fresh in Dougherty County, a day of community volunteer gardening activities is planned at the J.C. Odom Jr. Fitness and Wellness Center at 10:30 a.m. The afternoon activities will start at 2 p.m. at The Arc of Southwest Georgia. Planting days with Flint River Fresh are opportunities for the community to help make every household food secure and gain do-it-yourself gardening skills.
In partnership with the city of Albany Recreation and Parks Department, Flint River Fresh selected locations on the south and east sides of Albany to start new community gardens.
Volunteers are urged to sign up at flintriverfresh.org/volunteer. Registration is required for public safety, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. For more information, email info@flintriverfresh.org or call (229) 352-6591.
More opportunities for individuals and groups to volunteer include the new community garden coming soon to Holley Homes in Albany through the Dougherty Fresh initiative in partnership with Dougherty County. Over the past year, Flint River Fresh has overseen the installation and management of more than 60 raised garden beds for community gardens. In addition to providing technical assistance and guidance for the new community food spaces, Flint River Fresh manages the Fifth Avenue Community Garden sponsored by Phoebe Putney Health System.
All food grown at Flint River Fresh gardens or urban farm spaces in Colquitt, Dougherty and Sumter counties is donated to local food banks and community organizations to combat hunger and food scarcity.
Flint River Fresh is a 501(c)(3) organization aiming to make fresh, locally-grown produce accessible and affordable for individuals and families throughout the Flint River Region while empowering the community and youth through education and outreach opportunities. Visit www.flintriverfresh.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.