Food for Thought: Make homemade chicken wings for the Big Game

With the Big Game just around the corner and pandemic protocols still in place in most places, this year's Super Bowl and the parties will look a little different. But, no matter how different a Super Bowl party might look, there will still be chicken wings. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans eat more than 1.5 billion wings during the NFL's championship game.
Here are a few tips you can use to make your own chicken wings at home, according to TasteOfHome.com:
Ingredients and tools needed:
- 4 pounds chicken wings
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- Oil for deep-fat frying
- Deep-fryer or deep Dutch oven
- Wire tack set in a baking pan
- Sharp, thin knife
Step 1: Remove the wing tips - Using a sharp, thin knife, cut through the joint between the wing tip and the wingette. If you move the joints it will be easy to see exactly where to cut.
Step 2: Moving the joint between the wingette and the drumette will show you exactly where to slice to separate them.
Step 3: Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Toss wings with kosher salt and place them on a wire rack in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Refrigerate at least one hour or overnight. Leave uncovered.
Step 4: Fry them - Heat the oil to 375 degrees. Pat a few wings dry and carefully add them to the oil. Make sure there is plenty of room between the pieces or the oil will cool down too much and they won't cook quickly. It should take about 8-10 minutes to get nice and golden brown. Remove the wings and drain on paper towels. Let the oil heat back up to 375 degrees before frying more wings.
Step 5: Sauce the wings - For traditional Buffalo Wing sauce, Bring ¾ cup of Louisiana-style hot sauce just to a boil in a small saucepan. Remove from heat and whisk in ¼ cup butter one piece at a time. Stir in 2 Tbsp. molasses and ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper.
