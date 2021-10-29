FORT VALLEY -- Ranchers and farmers seeking to improve financial and production records are encouraged to tune in to a free ZOOM webinar hosted by Fort Valley State University’s Cooperative Extension Program on Nov. 9.
From noon-1:30 p.m., "Record Keeping with Production Decisions" will be simulcast on Facebook live (facebook.com/pg/FVSUCAFST/videos).
FVSU Extension agent for Laurens County Titus Andrews is the webinar’s moderator.
“The purpose of this webinar is to ensure that farmers realize farming is a business, and with good financial and production records, great success can be obtained,” Andrews said.
Furthermore, Andrews said farming can be a very high-risk business and various lenders have certain criteria farmers must meet prior to the institutions' loaning money.
“With this Zoom webinar, our partners at Ag South Farm Credit will show farmers and ranchers the importance of record-keeping and using finances to make decisions designed to enhance their operations,” the FVSU Extension agent said.
Topics scheduled for discussion include farm record-keeping and using finances to drive production. AgSouth Farm Credit is co-sponsoring the event.
Andrews said after attending this webinar, farmers and ranchers should receive clarity on the importance of record-keeping.
“They will also realize that now is the time for them to meet with their certified public accountant (CPA) and county extension agent to seek assistance in compiling financial and production records of their operations," he said. "This will also help them make better decisions in making presentations to their bankers."
In addition, the first five attendees to register will receive a prize bag. To pre-register for the event, visit bit.ly/fvsuag-recordkeeping-20211109. For more information, contact FVSU Extension Agent for Macon County Ricky Waters at (478) 235-8702 or (watersr@fvsu.edu).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.