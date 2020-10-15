squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Sound familiar? “This has got to stop.” “We’ve got to come together.” “We need to have a dialogue.” Yada, yada, yada. An unimpeachable commission should be formed to police the police and initiate a hard-hitting gang- and drug-busting force that, if they don’t respond or are complicit with the perps, either hit the road or prison, if appropriate. The time is now.
Carlton, very interesting article in Wednesday’s Herald on “childbirth is the domain of women.” After reading it, I would advise all of you Pro-Choice people go home and call your Mom and thank her for not aborting you.
Mr. Cohilis, how can the trail get one from Radium Springs’ ASU campus downtown without crossing Oglethorpe? ASU is on the south side of Oglethorpe, the east side of the river, and downtown is on the north side of Oglethorpe and the west side of the river?
So Albany has two more people killed? Where are Al Sharpton and Jessie Jackson? Where are the protesters? Where is the outrage from the black community? When is enough enough?
If Judge Barrett is put on the Supreme Court, she will rule in favor of making Obamacare and Medicare unconstitutional. Remember, they are both government-run health care programs. This will shrink the welfare state. Senior Citizens should thank Trump and the Republicans. Stay healthy my friends.
“Deep state” secret plan to sabotage Trump uncovered: Just let him talk and tweet. That Masked Man
Cry me a river. Poor little Donnie. If Trump “didn’t get any support,” he would not have been elected. Once elected, McConnell, Graham, Barr, Pompeo, Republicans in the Senate and House, and GOP governors have aided and abetted him at every turn. Trump has had four years “to show what he could do.” And that’s to lie, deflect and blame others for his shortcomings.
Since the Democrats seem so obsessed with science, they should know that a child’s life begins at conception.
Ecclesiastes 10:2 says “A wise man’s heart directs him toward the right, but a foolish man’s heart directs him toward the left.” No doubt there are keyboard warriors like YT and MM who would reject this, but I’m just the messenger, so flame away.
The California GOP admitted setting up fake drop boxes for voters’ mail-in ballots. Those responsible should be charged and convicted. The party needs to weed out the lying and cheating deplorable members because this is a party of shame and shams.
What Pelosi is trying to say is Trump is acting like a bigger moron than usual.
Kudos to the squawker calling out the ASU squawker. ASU will never reach the level of respect that Darton obtained. The defining point of proof is that almost 50% of Darton students were African-Americans who chose not to go to ASU. Why? They were quality students who wanted a diploma with merit and respect, not one that was disrespected.
I called Dougherty County Animal Control about my neighbor’s neglected dog, he has no food or water and when the Animal Control officer showed up, all she did was come and look and left the dog with these abusive owners. She needs to do her job and protect animals from abusers.
