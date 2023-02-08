paddle canoe.jpg

The Georgia River Network will host Paddle Georgia 2023, a seven-day, 84-mile canoe/kayak camping adventure on the Savannah River June 24-July 1.

 Special Photo: Georgia River Network

ATHENS -- When June rolls around, do you long for the fun of the summer camp days of your youth? When you drop your child at summer camp, does the kid inside you want to stay with them? If you answered yes to either question, Georgia River Network has teed up an event especially for you and your family.

June 24-July 1, the river advocacy organization will host Paddle Georgia 2023, a seven-day, 84-mile canoe/kayak camping adventure on the Savannah River. Now in its 18th year, the event, which has been likened to “summer camp for adults and families” by participants, is considered the largest weeklong canoe/kayak camping adventure in the country with more than 250 people participating annually.

