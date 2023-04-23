AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University hosted its first-ever Hurricane Pitch competition recently for entrepreneurial students with dreams of starting their own small businesses in the communities they call home.

Kameisha Smith of Albany, a sophomore online pre-marketing major with an entrepreneurship certificate, took home the grand prize of $7,500, which she will use to get her small business off the ground. The Vessel, a comprehensive “one-stop shop” for marketing, will guide clients from start to finish with custom branding, web design, photography and other services to help create a cohesive brand for their business.

