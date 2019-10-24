AMERICUS — Faculty and students in the Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Visual Arts, along with several other local artists, are coming together once again to feed the hungry by selling hand-crafted ceramic bowls.
The GSW Visual Arts and Americus-Sumter County Arts Council “Empty Bowls” project will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 2 at First Presbyterian Church of Americus.
Officials said the goal for this year is to produce and sell 200 bowls at $20 each totaling $4,000 if all bowls are sold. Eighty percent of the proceeds collected from this event will benefit Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, while the arts council will keep the remainder.
Harvest of Hope Food Pantry is a Christian-based, nonprofit organization serving approximately 750 families in need of food monthly. Led by Executive Director Rev. Sonny Pinckard, and his wife, Ginger, more than 100 volunteers help distribute bags of food after families are interviewed to establish income and need.
“It’s a great way for artists, charitable groups and businesses to work together,” GSW Visual Arts Professor Keaton Wynn said. “Through this project, students will see their creative potential turning nothing into something beautiful that has tangible value and a positive impact in the lives of others.”
GSW Visual Arts began making bowls in 2012 for the Albany Area Arts Council’s effort to support the SOWEGA Council on Aging. After several years, the decision was made to to collaborate with the Americus-Sumter County Arts Council to benefit the Americus community.
Steve Miller, owner of Little Brother’s Bistro, has provided gourmet soup for every bowl purchased at the event for the past six years. This year supporters can choose from three homemade soups including tomato basil, vegetarian bisque (gluten-free and vegan) and loaded potato.
Bowls will be made by Wynn, Ralph Harvey, Levie Rainey, Ezra Yant, Amber Moore, Sunni Zemblowski, Matt Courtney, beginning and former ceramics students, and various other artists.