ATLANTA — The rich history and architecture of Augusta will be showcased during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Spring Ramble, April 17-19. Co-hosted by Historic Augusta Inc., the event will offer visitors and residents a rare opportunity to explore private homes that are not usually open to the public and historic sites.
On Friday, “ramblers” will tour beautifully restored houses and impressive residential lofts in Augusta’s revitalized Downtown Historic District. Ticket holders can also enjoy tours of the recently restored 1875 Zachariah Daniel House, an outstanding example of Second Empire architecture, and Meadow Garden, the home of George Walton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. After Friday’s Ramble, the Georgia Trust will host the 43rd annual Preservation Awards at the Miller Theater, where the state’s top preservationists and projects will be recognized.
Saturday’s Ramble will take guests to exquisite private residences in the stately hilltop neighborhood of Summerville, historically home to Augusta’s most influential citizens. Guests will also have the rare opportunity to tour the Italianate style Gould’s Corner, one of the grandest architectural statements on The Hill; the Benjamin Franklin Jones House, an expansive Colonial Revival house in the Summerville Historic District; and the Martin House, a neoclassical showplace on Walton Way.
On Sunday, registrants will experience the charm and Southern hospitality of Thomson and McDuffie County. Guests will tour Hickory Hill, the 270-acre estate of Sen. Tom Watson, featuring the 1864 main house, an arboretum and various outbuildings, including an 1820 log cabin. Guests also will explore the 18th century Rock House, the oldest stone building in the state; the 1860 Depot, a 2016 preservation award winner; and the 1806 Bowdre-Rees-Knox house, one of the best examples of a raised cottage in Georgia. In the afternoon, guests will be treated to a traditional English-themed fox hunt demonstration led by Belle Meade Hunt.
The Ramble includes special dining experiences held at historic sites throughout the weekend. On Friday night, ramblers will enjoy cocktails and dinner at the Miller Theater, which recently underwent a $23 million rehabilitation and was awarded the Georgia Trust’s highest preservation honor in 2018. Saturday morning, the historic Saint Paul’s Church will be the setting for breakfast, followed by the Georgia’s Trust’s annual meeting and a brief historical orientation of the area. Lunch will be in downtown Augusta, where guests can choose from a variety of local eateries. On Saturday evening, guests will feast upon a dinner on the picturesque grounds of the privately-owned Salubrity Hall, built in 1928 as a winter retreat for one of the founding members of Augusta National Golf Club. On Sunday, guests will enjoy breakfast at Enterprise Mill, followed by lunch at Wrightsboro Church in McDuffie County.
A wide variety of registration options are available. To view the complete itinerary or purchase tickets, visit GeorgiaTrust.org.
Rambles feature tours and social events in historic properties not usually open to the public. Tours of historic homes and buildings are self-guided, and guests provide their own transportation. These trips attract hundreds of participants per Ramble and are offered two weekends each year in the fall and spring. Recent Rambles have included Thomasville, Covington and Eufaula, Alabama.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
Historic Augusta Inc. is a private, nonprofit membership organization dedicated to the preservation of the historic built environment of Augusta and Richmond County, Georgia. Chartered in 1965, the organization has approximately 1,500 members. To learn more, visit historicaugusta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.