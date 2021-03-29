On March 22, we kicked off the 11th and last full week of the 2021 legislative session. With only a few days remaining before we reach Legislative Day 40, my colleagues and I spent many hours in the House Chamber this week voting on House and Senate legislation.
The House unanimously passed legislation this week to ensure that Georgia students with disabilities do not miss out on HOPE Scholarship opportunities and funding. Senate Bill 187 would allow the Georgia Student Finance Commission to waive certain eligibility requirements for the HOPE Scholarship for students with disabilities. This commission would consider these waivers on a case-by-case basis and only extend the time frame to students with disabilities that are diagnosed by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Senate Bill 6, or the “Tax Credit Return on Investment Act of 2021,” also received passage in the House this week to examine our state’s tax revenue structure, ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and efficiently, as well as expand tax incentives to restore our economy. SB 6 would allow the chairs of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee to request up to five economic analyses on existing or proposed tax incentives from the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts to determine the estimated fiscal impact of these incentives. Additionally, this bill would create the “2021 Special Council on Tax Reform and Fairness for Georgians,” and this bipartisan group of state leaders and area experts would conduct a study of the state’s current revenue structure ahead of the 2022 legislative session.
This legislation also includes the “Georgia Economic Renewal Act of 2021,” which would establish and change several tax credits to support renewal and recovery efforts for Georgia’s economy. It would also improve a tax credit to incentivize high-impact aerospace defense projects throughout the state and add $100 million in funding for the Georgia Agribusiness and Rural Jobs Act.
Before this week ended, we passed Senate Bill 195 to increase the responsibilities of the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission. This legislation would allow the commission to review new treatment and delivery methods of low THC oil and products that result from medical research. The bill would also require the commission to provide information and documents to the Medical Cannabis Commission Oversight Committee, as well as clarify the duties of that committee. In addition, SB 195 would allow local jurisdictions to use their zoning powers to allow additional dispensary locations and allow licenses to be issued.
Under this bill, licensed low THC oil producers could partner with universities and colleges, such as Georgia’s historically black colleges and universities, to engage in joint medical research. Finally, SB 195 would create an exemption for disciplinary actions by a licensing board or civil penalties for those who are transporting low THC oil on behalf of a licensed company
When we return this week, we will complete our final two legislative days before we adjourn. These two days will most certainly be some of our longest days on the House floor as we work to pass meaningful legislation before the clock runs out. Your thoughts and questions regarding legislation remain a top priority to me even though this session is coming to an end very soon. You may contact my Capitol office at (404) 656-9210, or you may reach me directly at Gerald.Greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 151.
