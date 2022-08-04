TIFTON -- “Jack for President.” No, not that Jack. I’m talking about Jackson, my English Lab.
Jack has many of the qualities our country needs right now in a president, and he comes with little baggage. In fact, he’s about as uncomplicated as a creature can be.
Every presidential candidate can expect an intense scrutiny into his or her background. Jack’s is pretty simple. He is from Maryland, the Eastern Shore to be exact. While he is adopted, my husband and I consider ourselves his real parents. His breeder has a stellar reputation, and he came to us with a bundle of papers describing his lineage.
All this, however, means nothing to Jack. He is very unassuming. “Jackson” is a family name; it’s my maiden name, and my Dad’s close friends often called him “Jack.” My husband and I considered several names before Jack was born, including Dickens and Winston in honor of his English heritage. We also never planned for Jack to be a hunting dog, so I briefly considered using the name my friend’s family chose for a dog whose only job was to be a dog. His name was Fundog. However, when I finally hit on Jackson, I knew we had found a name for our boy.
English Labs and American labs are not recognized by the American Kennel Club as separate breeds; Jack’s breed is Labrador Retriever. A clear difference exists, however, between American Labs and English Labs. Jack is our first English lab; our other two dogs were American labs.
As I have read and experienced, American Labs are like finely tuned athletes, always-ready-to-go, highly focused overachievers, eager to chase something, retrieve something, do something. They are, in general, bred for field trials and as high-end hunting dogs. English labs are generally bred for show and to be companions and, in contrast, have a take-it-or-leave-it attitude about most things. Jack likes to take early-morning walks and chase soccer balls, but other than that he is happy doing nothing.
Besides realizing that doing nothing is sometimes the best course, Jack has other attributes that would make him a good president. For example, he’s had a very stable childhood with, I think, a good balance of discipline and praise and lots of love. As a result, he has no narcissistic tendencies and takes no pleasure in being cruel. Gerald and I try to make sure he is a dog people want to have around. If he is aggressive or rude, we redirect him, and we give him praise and treats when he behaves well.
When I selected Jack, the breeder warned me that while he was clearly the best-looking pup in the litter, he did have a “strong personality.” We are trying to teach him that being a bully is unacceptable. We understand that he has to “defend” his territory, our backyard, but we don’t allow him to instigate disputes with other dogs and act like an ass. Jack also has no unacknowledged or unruly offspring whose behavior might be embarrassing, scandalous or criminal.
As the age of two of the possible presidential candidates is an issue for some, I need to point out that Jack, at 2, is young enough for the job. He is also a smart dog; Labs as a breed are known for their intelligence, and Jack is no exception. He was potty-trained after only a few accidents, and he quickly learned what behavior earns treats. For example, he will sit and stay on command. He is also quicker on his feet than one might expect, given he weighs 80 pounds and his generally casual approach to life.
I had to move the bird feeder because he caught both a bird and a squirrel, feats I had no idea he could accomplish. Additionally, in the car he is very cooperative, placidly looking out the window of the back seat or opting to take a nap. I never have to worry about him lunging for anything in the front seat.
Jack also doesn’t care to what political party a person belongs. He doesn’t meet a stranger. As long as someone is willing to scratch his ears or rub his belly, Jack will be a friend. He is incapable of deceit or artifice. With Jack, what you see is what you get. He has never told a lie. He will bark, but he doesn’t sound off all the time like one of those dogs that cannot shut up and drives the neighbors nuts.
Jack is, like most dogs, faithful and true. I know when I arrive home in the afternoon that he will be glad to see me and won’t be shy about showing it. I told my daughters many times about one of our previous Labs, “If you can find a guy as loyal, brave, gentle and kind as Chief, you should marry him.” I would say the same about our other Lab, Buddy, or Jack.
While most presidents are partial to golf, Jack is different. He loves soccer. When I come home in the afternoon, I often find him waiting for me at the end of the driveway with a soccer ball beside him. As soon as I exit the car, he knows that I will kick the ball and he will chase it. We keep three or four balls in the backyard, and he often holds one in his mouth while chasing another or uses the one in his mouth to deflect the one I kick to him. He is quite good and gives me as much pleasure watching him play as he derives from our game.
He learned this as a puppy one weekend when my friend and I were staying at my daughter’s lake house, and we needed something to keep him busy. The only balls Dollar General had that we thought Jack would not eat were soccer balls, and a passion was born. He chased that ball up and down the house’s long hallway until he was worn out.
Jack is pretty uncomplicated. His favorite things are naps, food and food. He dislikes hot weather, trucks pulling trailers and the neighbor’s French bulldog, who, in Jack’s defense, growls and snarls at him as if the bulldog was not an eighth of Jack’s size. He is not subject to tantrums or angry outbursts.
He does make a mess sometimes with his water bowl; he slops water all over the floor, but he doesn’t mean to. He lies down in front of the water bowl to drink and sometimes gets as much on the floor as he does in his mouth. Jack goes to bed when we do and gets up when we do. He used to chew the kitchen table, but he’s mostly stopped doing that.
He will still destroy a dog toy occasionally, but he is now more likely to bring the toy to my husband or me for a game of fetch than he is to eat it. We also don’t leave shoes where he can reach them, but it’s been a while since he ate a TV remote. Jack is progressing nicely toward being a responsible, civil member of our household, who follows the rules and contributes to our family’s overall happiness and well-being.
Additionally, Jack is a reminder of what all of us who love dogs have in common, including the joy of watching a goofy puppy grow into a loving, devoted, still goofy companion; an appreciation for a soft head resting on our knee; and the knowledge that the value of a dog depends not on his pedigree, his looks, or even his behavior, but on the size of his heart.
America could do worse than a dog for her leader. Recent experience has taught us that. I say, “Jack for president.”
