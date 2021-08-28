gnomes.jpg

It seems Doug Porter's recent article on garden gnomes has inspired some of his fellow community journalists. In addition to photos of gnomes previously sent to The Herald by Ulf Kirchdorfer, Donna Anderson wanted to showcase her pool-guarding gnomes, Zac and Jasper. She wrote: "In homage to Doug Porter’s gnomes story, here are Zac and Jasper. They hang out by the pool with the frogs. Late at night, their magical lanterns lead them on adventures looking for whatever mischief they can find. I really like all of the articles that he writes. Thank you for printing them for the Herald."

 Special Photo: Donna Anderson

ALBANY -- It seems Doug Porter's recent article on garden gnomes has inspired some of his fellow community journalists. In addition to photos of gnomes previously sent to The Herald by Ulf Kirchdorfer, Donna Anderson wanted to showcase her pool-guarding gnomes, Zac and Jasper. She wrote: "In homage to Doug Porter’s gnomes story, here are Zac and Jasper. They hang out by the pool with the frogs. Late at night, their magical lanterns lead them on adventures looking for whatever mischief they can find. I really like all of the articles that he writes. Thank you for printing them for the Herald."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos