A five-bedroom contemporary-style house with more than 5,000 square feet on a 4-plus-acre wooded lot in McDonough provides a unique, spacious and private place to call home. For additional photos of the unique home, go to AlbanyHerald.com.
One of the unique features in a Henry County home for sale in McDonough is an indoors firefighter’s pole. To view photos of the home, go to AlbanyHerald.com.
McDONOUGH — A five-bedroom contemporary-style house with more than 5,000 square feet on a 4-plus-acre wooded lot provides a unique, spacious and private place to call home.
Plus, the house has some pretty unique features.
The interior features include five large bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, a spacious living room, a naturally lit den, dining room, a two-story stone fireplaces on two levels, a full-size hot tub in the master bath, a sauna, a fireman’s pole (yes, you read that right), and so much more.
The exterior features include a circular driveway, refreshing in-ground saltwater pool, wrap-around porch, Pergola for outdoor entertainment, big back deck and entertainment area for get-togethers.
The home is listed for $600,000 and is located at 955 Airline Road in McDonough.
