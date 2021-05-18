ATLANTA — The Georgia Historical Society has announced the unveiling of a new historical marker in Berrien County commemorating the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” sculpture in Nashville.
“One hundred years ago, when this imposing monument and sculpture were installed at this intersection, every family in Berrien County knew exactly the circumstances around its creation,” Bryan Shaw, president of the Berrien Historical Foundation, said. “Their hearts were still aching from the terrible loss of their loved ones and they wanted to cast in stone this pledge to those victims — this memorial is to you ‘Lest We Forget.’
“Over the decades, their story and memory have greatly faded and been nearly lost. But this magnificent historical marker is a reminder for all who pass by and read it that they will know why those names are inscribed on that monument. And perhaps once again, they will renew that pledge — ‘Lest We Forget.’”
Berrien County commissioned the first Doughboy statue to honor the Berrien County soldiers who died in World War I and who lost their lives during the sinking of the troopship the HMS Otranto. Sculpted by Ernest Moore Viquesney, a resident of Americus, the statue was praised for its lifelike portrayal of American soldiers during World War I. The marker is located in downtown Nashville, on the city square across from the county courthouse and near the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue.
Speakers for the dedication included Shaw; Max Hancock, a descendant of one of the soldiers killed in the sinking of the HMS Otranto; and Jane Stallings Knight, a retired teacher. The marker was unveiled by former Judge Susan Webb Griner, whose great-uncle also perished on the HMS Otranto and read by her daughter, Suzan Garnett. The Worth County High School JROTC from Sylvester presented the colors, and Skeeter Parker played taps as a wreath was laid by Floye Luke, regent general of the James Jackson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
For further information about the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” historical marker or the Georgia Historical Marker Program, contact GHS Director of Communications Patricia Meagher at (912) 651-2125, extension 153, or by email at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com.
The marker reads:
“Spirit of the American Doughboy”
Following the United States’ entry into World War I (1917-1918), more than 100,000 Georgians were involved in the war effort, with the state suffering over 1,000 casualties. The rural community of Berrien County experienced an extraordinarily high rate of loss, particularly in the 1918 sinking of the troopship HMS Otranto, the greatest maritime disaster of the war. Answering President Woodrow Wilson’s call to honor those who died in the war, Berrien County commissioned the first Doughboy statue sculpted by Americus, Georgia, resident Ernest Moore Viquesney. Completed in 1921, the statue was unveiled in 1923 when the community raised the funds to acquire and install it. Known as “The Spirit of the American Doughboy,” the design was replicated all over the country to memorialize soldiers lost during World War I.
Erected by the Georgia Historical Society and the Berrien Historical Foundation.
