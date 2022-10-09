deer hunt season.jpg

The weeklong primitive weapons deer hunting season in Georgia opens Saturday.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE — If you’re one of those hunters who plans to take advantage of the upcoming weeklong primitive weapons deer hunting season opening Saturday, you won’t be the only one. Last year, more than 5,000 deer were harvested by nearly 25,000 hunters, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“Primitive weapons season is a great way to get a jump on deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, the state deer biologist with the WRD Game Management Section, said in a news release. “Only a fraction of Georgia’s deer hunters takes advantage of this season, but it provides you with an early ‘shot’ at a successful harvest before the pressure of the firearms season begins.”

