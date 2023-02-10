NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In addition to books, people can now visit the Nashville Public Library and borrow household items. And it’s all free of charge.
Many come to the library for books, research, and even quiet time.
“We are coming in here to read, sit down, and hang out,” patron Anne Claire Patterson said.
But now people like Patterson will have something else to look forward to.
They are calling it the “Library of things.” Librarygoers will now be able to borrow items like kettlebells, baking pans, sewing machines and more.
“On a practical level, we want to give people the chance to try something before they buy it or if they only need it for a limited amount of time just borrow it instead of having to buy,” Nashville Public Library Public Information Officer Ed Brown said.
Those interested will have the ability to check out and keep the items for up to three weeks. They can also renew if there are no pending holds.
“Any item in the Library of Things can be picked up from any of our 21 locations," Brown said. "For example, if you live out in Bellevue, you can have it shipped out there and you can pick it up from there.".
When it comes to this program, Brown emphasizes the importance of equal access.
“The reality is even when things are economically booming, there are still always going to be folks who may not be able to afford stuff, and that is what the core tenet of the library is: equal access,” Brown said.
To take home items an NPL library card is required, and borrowers must be at least 18 years of age.
“Honestly, I think that’s awesome," Patterson said. "I think it gives more access for everyone to have an opportunity to check out something they may not have at home.”
