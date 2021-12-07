ATLANTA — In 1936, conservationists from across the state came together to create The Georgia Wildlife Federation because they felt a responsibility to protect the state’s land, water and wildlife in a way that left them intact for future generations to enjoy. Despite challenges, 85 years later Georgians are not only still able to enjoy hunting, fishing, hiking and more, but they are some of the most outdoorsy people in the country — more than half of the state participates in outdoor recreation every year.
This love of the outdoors exists in a state in which roughly 93% of land is privately owned, including some of Georgia’s best wildlife and fishing habitats. The vast majority of private landowners are positive environmental stewards, but many also require financial investments and training to make their lands fully sustainable. Within the immense Farm Bill that Congress passes every five years is funding for vital conservation programs that enable farmers and ranchers to increase public access to private lands, improve water quality, enhance wildlife habitat, and much more.
Unfortunately, these conservation programs are routinely oversubscribed. Nationally, as many as 75% of qualified applicants are turned away, which means that demand for conservation on 13.8 million acres goes unmet because of inadequate funding every year. Ample investment in these programs is crucial to protecting lands, waters and wildlife for sportsmen, while fighting climate change, supporting rural communities, and ensuring a sustainable environment.
The House Agriculture committee is chaired by Congressman David Scott, D-Ga., who has championed conservation funding and climate-smart agriculture. In no small part due to his efforts, these critical Farm Bill Programs are on track to receive a little more than $27 billion, a historic number that has been endorsed by a coalition of more than 160 farmer, rancher, sportsmen and wildlife groups.
One program set to receive a significant increase in funds through the reconciliation bill is the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The second-biggest conservation program in Georgia, EQIP promotes agricultural production and environmental quality by providing financial and technical assistance (through the Natural Resources Conservation Service) to agricultural producers and non-industrial forest managers to address natural resource concerns and deliver environmental benefits.
In 2015, the most recent year with data, more than 2,000 contracts worth in excess of $20 million were granted in Georgia to improve water and air quality, conserve ground and surface water, increase soil health, and more.
To further address the issue of healthy habitats, the Working Lands for Wildlife Program, which is funded through Farm Bill conservation programs, systematically focuses on conservation efforts to boost agricultural and forest productivity, which enriches wildlife habitats on working landscapes. Among species in decline that the program is successfully rehabilitating in Georgia are the bobwhite quail, gopher tortoise and golden-winged warbler
Working Lands for Wildlife does not only help the animal species it targets for habitat protection and restoration. Landowners benefit by lowering their input costs and improving efficiency and yields, and the program protects critical landscapes for the public, while also creating other environmental benefits for everyone, such as cleaner water and air and healthier soil.
These programs support landowners and sportsmen by preserving lands, waters and wildlife habitats, while also helping us mitigate the worst impacts of climate change in the future. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fundamentally improve conservation across the country. Georgians may acknowledge that Congressman David Scott has been a leader on these issues, and is committed to delivering for Georgia’s farmers, ranchers, sportsmen and wildlife.
