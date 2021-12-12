ALBANY – Jessica Castle, who previously served as Phoebe Putney Health System's vice president of marketing, communications & business development, is taking on an expanded role as the health system’s chief experience & marketing officer.
“Make no mistake, we are in the experience business just as much as we are in the business of better health,” Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO Scott Steiner said. “I am excited to see where, with this focus in mind, Jessica and our collective Phoebe Family can help create an even better experience – making every life we touch better.”
Castle already served as the executive sponsor of Phoebe’s experience pillar, and Steiner said the promotion is the logical next step in Phoebe’s work to ensure patients have positive encounters every time they seek care within the health system. While continuing her marketing and communications duties, Castle will not just share positive patient stories but help to create the positive experiences that lead to those good stories.
“We already have a great team who focus every day on the full experience of our patients," Castle said. "The decision to elevate oversight of our patient experience to the senior executive level speaks volumes about Phoebe’s commitment to our patients. It is critical for us to take a more holistic systemwide approach to ensure we deliver a consistent, consumercentric experience no matter where and how patients engage with our health system."
Prior to joining Phoebe in 2014, Castle served as the senior director of marketing for Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta. She began her career in health care as director of marketing & public relations for East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Castle earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University and is a graduate of the Executive MBA program at the University of Georgia.
